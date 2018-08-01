UAE rule leaves Kerala teachers jobless, expatriates urge government's intervention

Shafeeq Alinga By

MALAPPURAM: Thirty-five-year-old Asma (name changed) from Malappuram started her teaching career with a private school in the Emirate of Ajman in the UAE eight years ago. The teacher is now facing termination after her Genuineness Certificate failed to meet standards, as directed by the Ajman Ministry of Education. What has backlashed her career dreams is the mode of study she pursued for graduation.

A Bachelor's degree holder in education, Asma pursued her BSc course at a private institution in Malappuram. As per a recent rule enacted by the here Ajman Government, equalisation and eligibility certificates are issued only to candidates graduating through the regular mode.

"My mode of study was shown as private in the Genuineness Certificate issued by the Calicut University of Calicut. Thus, I have been denied equalisation and eligibility certificates from the Ajman Education Ministry. I can no more work as teacher here," Asma told Express.

She will lose her job if she fails to present a proper Genuineness Certificate before September 30.

The case of 32-year-old Shameer (name changed) from Kannur is not much different. He completed his education from a private institution in Kozhikode district and started teaching in the UAE two years back.

"Either the Education Ministry should be convinced that private mode and regular mode are equivalent or the universities here should issue same certificates to students of both modes," he said.

Asma said students follow the same syllabi and activities even when the modes of study are different.

"Many meritorious students are compelled to opt for private colleges due to various reasons, including seat shortage and convenience," Shameer said.

A query by various non-resident Kerala (NRK) organisations has revealed the new rule will affect more than 3,000 Malayali teachers working in five emirates in the UAE. The figure will go up to 5,000 if the rule is followed by the Dubai and Abu Dhabi governments.

"The two larger emirates and other GCC countries are expected to implement the new rule. It is likely to be followed by other departments too. If such a step is initiated, thousands of Malayalees will be terminated," Asma said.

Demanding a high-level intervention, Shameer said nurses working there had faced the same issue a few years back and it was sorted out after a few high-ranking officers and businessmen from the state met the authorities concerned.

Non-Resident Keralites Affairs joint secretary K Janardhanan said the issue has been brought to the attention of the state government.

"The government is looking for a practical solution and all possible steps will be taken to sort out the crisis," he said.