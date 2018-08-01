Vow to protect ongoing practices of the temple

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA : Prayer meetings, awareness campaign and padayathras will be organised as part of the strategies formulated to protect and preserve the ongoing practice connected with the restriction on entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years at the Sabarimala temple.The decision to this effect was taken at a convention, having a participation of hundreds of devotees, organised under the auspices of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) at Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the convention, Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumara Varma said that the ongoing practice of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple connected with the restrictions on the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 years should be continued as the practice was begun on the wish of Lord Ayyappa.State president of ABASS Mohan Nair and the general convener of the organising committee, Prasad Kuzhikala, also spoke.