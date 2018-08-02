After ‘khadi purdah’ it is the turn of ‘Sakhavu shirts’ to hit the market

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:For Keralites, this Onam will have an extra tinted red colour effect as the Kerala Khadi Village Industries Board has rolled out ‘Sakhavu shirts’ with the blessing of the LDF Government. In Kerala, Kannur alone accounts for around 40 per cent of khadi clothing sale and the board primarily targets customers in north Kerala in the beginning and it hopes to expand them to other districts in a phased manner based on the response from customers.

Last year, the board had come out with khadi purdah made of special Manila cotton, in place of the glittering purdahs available across the country, which caught the imagination of the Muslim women in Malabar as it was suitable for all climates. If the khadi purdah was introduced in Kozhikode and Malappuram last year, this year the board has decided to expand the sale of the same in all districts.

Similarly, the Sakhavu designer shirts made of muslin cotton will be made available across the state in a phased manner. Speaking to Express T Shyam Kumar, director of marketing Khadi Board, said “We are exploring all the avenues to uplift the traditional sector. In reply to a question whether the board would tap the market of CPM which has an exclusive Red Volunteer Corps, he said, “Our aim is to make the sector sustainable and profitable and we would go to any extent to market the products.”

While north Keralities are more interested in khadi cloth, people in the south, especially from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram, prefer khadi silk, which is costlier than its cotton counterpart. And Onam-Bakrid seasonal sale contributes around 65 per cent of its total revenue. Out of the `54 crore turnover of the board in the last fiscal, Onam festival sale alone contributed around `35 crore, said T V Krishnakumar, Khadi Board secretary.

This year, the board is expecting a festival sale of `40 crore. To test the ground for the new product, it has launched around 1,500 Sakhavu designer shirts in red and saffron yellow and they are made in Alappuzha. Based on the results from the market, the production of the shirting will be increased along with expanding the sale to all regions, said board officials.

Among the clothing of Khadi Board, clothes of gents are more in demand in the market

However, Khadi Board is foraying into the women’s sector by introducing designer products such as khadi purdah apart from traditional sarees

A designer silk saree will cost between F3,500 and F12,000, while the cotton would cost only F1,000 and F4,500

A designer khadi cotton shirt will cost around F750-F1,000, while the silk shirting will cost around F1,000 to F2,000

The board is sourcing silk material from north, while around 50 per cent of cotton is made in Kerala

Sakhavu shirting will cost around F500 this month as the board has announced a 30 per cent rebate