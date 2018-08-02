Bodies of 4 of a family found buried on premises of house

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The bodies of four members of a family who had been reported missing for three days were found buried in a pit near their house on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Krishnan, 54, of Kanattu House, Kambakakaanam near Vannappuram, his wife Suseela, 50, daughter Asha, 21, and son Arjun, 17.

The residents, after noticing that a foul smell was coming from Krishnan’s house, conducted a search. They found blood stains inside the room as well as a newly dug pit outside, near the cattle shed. It was found filled with mud.

Upon informed by local people, the Kaliyar police reached the spot and dug out the bodies in the presence of Thodupuzha tahsildar Vinod Rajan.The local people said there had been quarrels between Krishnan and his brothers, known as ‘Panchapandavas’, regarding property. Some others said the family used to conduct witchcraft inside the house.