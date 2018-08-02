Cabinet clears draft Bill to regulate fish sale, auctioning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is all set to bring in a new legislation to regulate the sale and auction of fish in addition to ensuring quality. The cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the draft Bill which also proposes a system to ensure that fishermen get just price for their catch.

To be named The Kerala Fish Auctioning, Marketing and Quality Control Act, the proposed legislation will have major provisions to support fishermen. Also there are provisions to ensure quality of fish. It has been pointed out that currently there are no regulations for auctioning at fish landing centres, fishing harbours and fish markets. And fishers have to pay huge commission to the middle-men. The new legislation intends to regulate such activities.

The Bill has provisions for improved management for running and maintaining fish landing centres and harbours. Efforts would be taken to ensure the quality of fish reaching consumers. Hygienic handling of fish will also be ensured.

As per the legislation, those interested in auctioning should submit an application before the government. Auctioning can be held only at the sanctioned place, for a period of three years.A management society would be formed - with a local body representative as its chairman - for the running of fish landing centres. The society will have officials and people’s representatives as members. Management societies under the District Collector will be formed for running fish harbours. Societies would be formed for all public fish markets too.

Government to form Sea Rescue Squads

T’Puram: The government has decided to form Sea Rescue Squads to carry out rescue operations in the 222 fishing villages across the state. In the first phase, five groups of 15 members, would be given training. The squads consisting of fishermen, will be trained for rescue operations at sea in addition to handling power boats and safety equipment at sea. Fishermen will be given training from established centres in addition to a daily stipend of `700. Funds to the tune of `7.5 crore will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

5.95 lakh free Onam kits this year

T’Puram: As many as 5.95 lakh free Onam kits will be distributed by the government this year. The state will incur a burden of I6.91 crore for the initiative. To be given through Supplyco, the kits will be distributed to families in Andyodaya Anna Yojana category. The cabinet meet on Wednesday also decided to provide one kg of sugar per I22 to 81 lakh ration card holders, spending I14.72 crore.

I-Day salute

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take the salute during Independence Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram. Ministers taking salute in other districts are Mercykutty Amma (Kollam), Mathew T Thomas (Pathanamthitta), G Sudhakaran (Alappuzha), K Raju (Kottayam), M M Mani (Idukki), V S Sunil Kumar (Ernakulam), A C Moideen (Thrissur), A K Balan (Palakkad), K T Jaleel (Malappuram), T P Ramakrishnan (Kozhikode), Ramachandran Kadannappally (Wayanad), K K Shylaja (Kannur) and

E Chandrasekharan (Kasargod).

Welfare Fund Board

The Cabinet has decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate the Bill for establishing Welfare Fund Board for madrasa teachers, as ordinance. The board is being formed to facilitate distribution of pension, treatment aid and financial aid given to madrasa teachers. each teacher should pay I50 per month to the welfare fund. The Cabinet also decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate Kerala Sports Amendment Bill 2018 as Ordinance.

One post of Medical Officer to be created at 10 homoeo dispensaries - Peringalam, Valapattanam, Karalam, Thannyam, Chowannur, Parappookkara, Ozhuvoor, Mundoor, Nelliyampathy and Thenkurissi.

100 posts of watchmen to be created at hostels under the ST Development Department. The posts will be filled through special recruitment of ST candidates by PSC.

Cabinet seal on:

Pay revision to nursing assistant and cleaner posts at Regional Cancer Centre. A temporary post of Senior Resident to be created at Gynaecological Oncology wing, RCC.

Pay revision for permanent posts at Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology.

Pay revision for the academic staff at Malabar Cancer Centre. 27 posts in the non-academic category will be given pay revision equivalent to that of RCC staff. The decision has been taken with the condition that special rules should be framed within six months. In addition 23 posts will be given pay revision equivalent to that of RCC

Neonatal wing to be set up at Thrissur Government Medical College. Posts of Associate Professor (1), Assistant Professor and Senior Resident (Two each) to be created.

An additional post of Section Officer to be created at Home (H) Department.