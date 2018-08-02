Dip in water inflow to reservoir a big relief for locals

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: After days of nail-biting wait, it is now a relief for people living in the downstream of Cheruthoni dam on the banks of the Periyar and Cheruthoni rivers. With a slight dip in the inflow of water to the reservoir, it is hoped the authorities may not open the shutters.

There has been a reduction in rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam and the district as a whole. The average rainfall recorded in the district on Wednesday was 25.82 mm, while it was 38.12 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

The rainfall recorded in Idukki on Wednesday was 15.6 mm. Thodupuzha Taluk recorded 91.0 mm rainfall, the highest, while Peerumade received 9.3 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

The water level in the reservoir rose close to the full reservoir level (FRL) last week due to incessant rains and the KSEB had planned to open the shutters once the water level reaches 2,397 or 2,398 ft. An orange alert was sounded on Monday by the district administration, when the water level crossed 2,395 ft at 9.10 during night.

Even as there is slight dip in the inflow, which was recorded at 19.138 million cubic metres on Wednesday, no reduction in the water level has recorded so far. However, the only relief is that the increase is only by .02 ft per hour. That means in 17 hours, the water level rose only by 0.44 ft. While the spike in the water level on Sunday and Monday were 0.6 to 0.8 ft per hour.

The water level recorded in the dam was 2,395.96 ft on Wednesday at 5 pm in the evening. The total power production at Moolamattam power station stood at a high of 15.102 million units on Wednesday morning.

Arrangements have already been made by the district administration in case the shutters of the dam are to be opened.

Control rooms have been set up in Aluva and Idukki owing to the possibility of the opening of the shutters. The Fire Force technical director Prasad said the force was equipped for all contingencies. “We have set all the management plans in place. A route map has also been prepared if we have to move people,” he said. Vulnerable areas in Ernakulam district, including Aluva, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, North Paravur and Eloor, have been divided into 14 sectors, each having a different programme officer who will be tasked with carrying out relief activities.