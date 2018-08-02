Home States Kerala

Dip in water inflow to reservoir a big relief for locals

Arrangements have already been made by the district administration in case the shutters of the dam are to be opened.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Idukki dam brims with water as the water level in the dam reached 2,396 ft on Wednesday. However the catchment areas of the dam receiving low rainfall has resulted in a decreased inflow of water into the dam | Express

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: After days of nail-biting wait, it is now a relief for people living in the downstream of Cheruthoni dam on the banks of the Periyar and Cheruthoni rivers. With a slight dip in the inflow of water to the reservoir, it is hoped the authorities may not open the shutters.

There has been a reduction in rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam and the district as a whole. The average rainfall recorded in the district on Wednesday was 25.82 mm, while it was 38.12 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Also Read | Malampuzha dam shutters opened by three centimeters each

The rainfall recorded in Idukki on Wednesday was 15.6 mm. Thodupuzha Taluk recorded 91.0 mm rainfall, the highest, while Peerumade received 9.3 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

The water level in the reservoir rose close to the full reservoir level (FRL) last week due to incessant rains and the KSEB had planned to open the shutters once the water level reaches 2,397 or 2,398 ft. An orange alert was sounded on Monday by the district administration, when the water level crossed 2,395 ft at 9.10 during night.

Even as there is slight dip in the inflow, which was recorded at 19.138 million cubic metres on Wednesday, no reduction in the water level has recorded so far. However, the only relief is that the increase is only by .02 ft per hour. That means in 17 hours, the water level rose only by 0.44 ft. While the spike in the water level on Sunday and Monday were 0.6 to 0.8 ft per hour.

The water level recorded in the dam was 2,395.96 ft on Wednesday at 5 pm in the evening. The total power production at Moolamattam power station stood at a high of 15.102 million units on Wednesday morning.
Arrangements have already been made by the district administration in case the shutters of the dam are to be opened.

Control rooms have been set up in Aluva and Idukki owing to the possibility of the opening of the shutters. The Fire Force technical director Prasad said the force was equipped for all contingencies. “We have set all the management plans in place. A route map has also been prepared if we have to move people,” he said. Vulnerable areas in Ernakulam district, including Aluva, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, North Paravur and Eloor, have been divided into 14 sectors, each having a different programme officer who will be tasked with carrying out relief activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cheruthoni dam water inflow full reservoir level heavy rainfall KSEB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century