Home States Kerala

DPI seeks explanation from manager, headmaster

The DPI decided to seek an explanation based on the report from the District Education Officer (DEO) stating the school had conducted the ‘ritual’ without prior permissions.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) has sought an explanation from the manager and headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thrissur district for conducting a compulsory ‘guru padapooja’ ritual.

The DPI decided to seek an explanation based on the report from the District Education Officer (DEO) stating the school had conducted the ‘ritual’ without prior permissions.CNN HSS at Cherppu conducted the ‘padapooja’ on July 27 by forcing the students irrespective of religion to do a ‘flowery tribute’ on the teacher’s feet in the classroom as a sign of respect.  

This act drew flak from various quarters, including the Indian Union Muslim League.Speaking to Express, DPI K V Mohan Kumar said he had sought the explanation from the manager and headmaster of the school pertaining to the issue within a week. He said further action would be taken after hearing the explanation.  “The DEO’s report recommended action. The government is serious about this issue. We will take action,” he said. Earlier, the government had said they had not given permission to hold such rituals on the school premises.

The DPI had also granted permission to an organisation named ‘Ananthapuri Foundation’ to organise a humanitarian programme at schools without affecting academic activities.However, the accused school has conducted padapooja which invited widespread criticism.  

Meanwhile, Kerala State Commission For Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the DPI, school management, DDE  and principal on the issue.The commission ordered to submit the report within 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Directorate of Public Instructions guru padapooja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century