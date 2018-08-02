DPI seeks explanation from manager, headmaster

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) has sought an explanation from the manager and headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thrissur district for conducting a compulsory ‘guru padapooja’ ritual.

The DPI decided to seek an explanation based on the report from the District Education Officer (DEO) stating the school had conducted the ‘ritual’ without prior permissions.CNN HSS at Cherppu conducted the ‘padapooja’ on July 27 by forcing the students irrespective of religion to do a ‘flowery tribute’ on the teacher’s feet in the classroom as a sign of respect.

This act drew flak from various quarters, including the Indian Union Muslim League.Speaking to Express, DPI K V Mohan Kumar said he had sought the explanation from the manager and headmaster of the school pertaining to the issue within a week. He said further action would be taken after hearing the explanation. “The DEO’s report recommended action. The government is serious about this issue. We will take action,” he said. Earlier, the government had said they had not given permission to hold such rituals on the school premises.

The DPI had also granted permission to an organisation named ‘Ananthapuri Foundation’ to organise a humanitarian programme at schools without affecting academic activities.However, the accused school has conducted padapooja which invited widespread criticism.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Commission For Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the DPI, school management, DDE and principal on the issue.The commission ordered to submit the report within 15 days.