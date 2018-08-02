Home States Kerala

Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran quits UDF high power committee

Resentment has been brewing within the party after the leadership allotted a vacant Rajya Sabha seat to Jose K Mani, son of Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani.

Former KPCC chief VM Sudheeran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran has resigned from the UDF high power committee on Thursday morning. He emailed his resignation to the party’s leadership.

He did not specify the reason behind his decision to resign. He simply stated that he is no more interested to take part in UDF meetings.

Also read: Rajya Sabha seat to Kerala Congress (M) Himalayan blunder, set back to Rahul Gandhi's attempt to strengthen UPA, says Sudheeran

Sudheeran had raised a banner of revolt against the party decision, terming it as a ‘Himalayan blunder’. He openly expressed his dissent, warning of serious repercussions.

After the seat controversy erupted, he used to abstain from UDF meetings. KPCC has not responded to the resignation news.

