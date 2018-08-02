Home States Kerala

Heavy rainfall to continue till today

Heavy rain is likely to continue in the state till at least Thursday, a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Heavy rain is likely to continue in the state till at least Thursday, a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.According to IMD officials, heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is most likely to occur at one or two places in the state till Thursday morning. IMD has also warned fishermen to keep off certain parts of the Arabian Sea as strong winds are likely along and off Karnataka and Kerala coasts and in the Lakshadweep region.

“Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough over southwest, central and north Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over southwest, central and north Arabian Sea,’’ an IMD bulletin said.As per the latest updates on rainfall, Chengannur and Manjeri received 10 cm each; Kollam and Thodupuzha 9 cm Parambikulam 8 cm.

Between June 1 and August 1, the state has received 1,639.4 mm rainfall, which is 17 per cent higher than the expected rainfall of 1,395.5 mm for the period.The southwest monsoon rainfall is in excess in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Malappuram and Palakkad, while the remaining districts have reported normal rainfall.

