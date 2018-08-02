Idukki dam: Karumalloor panchayat gears up for emergency

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Karumalloor panchayat is taking all precautions in view of the increasing water level in the Idukki reservoir and the orange alert issued.

Around 500 families from Karumalloor will be shifted if the flood hits the panchayat. The regions under the Karumalloor panchayat including Aduvathuruthu, Mepra, Manappally, Muriyakal, Mandala, Manakkappady, Karuchira, Aadukalachira, Aanachal, and Naduvilathattu will be affected if the shutters of Idukki dam are opened. An emergency panchayat meeting decided to set up relief camps at schools at the Manjeli Upper Primary School, Lower Primary School in Manaykkapady, Jamaat Public School, and KEM High School.

Educational institution vehicles and ambulances have been alerted in case of emergency. Health authorities, Asha workers, Kudumbasree workers and NSS volunteers will assist people in need of help.

Awareness classes by Paravur fire station officials were also held.