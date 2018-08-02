Multi-story building collapses in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A multi-storey building near the Palakkad municipal stand collapsed trapping many people under the debris. The top two floors of the building caved in at 1.15 pm. Seven persons were rescued with injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

The building collapsed while undertaking repair works at hotel on the ground floor. A pillar was removed as part of the repair work, which caused the building to crash.

Around 20 people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are being undertaken by the police and fire force personnel. Excavators have been engaged to remove the debris.