Power Minister to take call on Idukki water release

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The state government is of the view that shutters of the Idukki dam will have to be opened. The state cabinet meeting on Wednesday assessed the situation in Idukki and entrusted Power Minister M M Mani as well as the local MLA to monitor the situation and take a call. Mani said the shutters will be opened in a phased manner. A decision will be made after taking the entire situation into consideration. He assured that all safety precautions have been completed.

“It’s necessary to open the shutters of the dam. However, all the five shutters won’t be opened at once. At first, water will be released through one shutter. If all these are opened together, it could lead to a calamity,” said Mani. The officials will take a decision according to the water level at the reservoir, he said, adding that a government-level decision has been taken in this regard. He also rejected reports on differences of opinion within the government over the issue of opening the dam shutters.