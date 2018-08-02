Trial run will be conducted in Idukki dam soon: Power Minister MM Mani

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: Power Minister MM Mani on Thursday said that once the water level in the Idukki dam reaches 2398 ft, a trial run will be conducted after issuing a warning and red alert to the people residing in the downstream areas.

"However, the present situation does not warrant an emergency opening of the shutters of the Cheruthony dam as the there is a considerable reduction in the inflow due to a decrease in rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam," he said.

The minister was speaking at a meeting held in Idukki on Thursday to evaluate the present situation of the water level in the dam.

He said that the department has planned to conduct the trial run in view of a similar possible inflow during the north-east monsoon (October-December) as well, and the chance of water brimming the reservoir in the following days, since one more month is left to end of the south-west monsoon.

"The catchment area of the dam has been experiencing a pleasant weather for the past two days which resulted in the decrease in inflow. But, we cannot be sure of the possibility of rains in the coming days" he said.

"If the water is not released through a trial run now, a situation may arise in future to do so all of a sudden, which is going to seriously affect the lives of people in the downstream. So, releasing water earlier will be more practical than waiting till it reaches the full capacity (2403 ft)," he said.

KSEB plans to release the water in small quantum so that a sudden gush of water can be avoided. The authorities plan to open one of the five shutters, located in the central area, by 50 cm during the trial run. "The opening of the shutters requires 10 minutes of technical processing, following which water will be released for four hours," a KSEB official said

The trial run will be conducted only 24 hours after the warning is issued to the people.

Water inflow considerably reduced

The water level in the Idukki dam reservoir was recorded on Thursday at 8 pm at 2396.12 ft and it remained so till 12 pm. However, it increased by 0.02 ft by 1 pm. The total power production at the Moolamattpowerhouseuse was more than 15 million units.

The catchment areas of the dam on Thursday received 15.6 mm rainfall, which was low compared to the previous days. Similarly, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has also been reduced to 131.1 ft on Thursday.