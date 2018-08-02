Home States Kerala

Trial run will be conducted in Idukki dam soon: Power Minister MM Mani

The minister was speaking at a meeting held in Idukki on Thursday to evaluate the present situation of the water level in the dam.

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A scene of Idukki Dam from the Hill View Park in Idukki. (File photo | PTI)

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Power Minister MM Mani on Thursday said that once the water level in the Idukki dam reaches 2398 ft, a trial run will be conducted after issuing a warning and red alert to the people residing in the downstream areas.

"However, the present situation does not warrant an emergency opening of the shutters of the Cheruthony dam as the there is a considerable reduction in the inflow due to a decrease in rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam," he said.

The minister was speaking at a meeting held in Idukki on Thursday to evaluate the present situation of the water level in the dam.

He said that the department has planned to conduct the trial run in view of a similar possible inflow during the north-east monsoon (October-December) as well, and the chance of water brimming the reservoir in the following days, since one more month is left to end of the south-west monsoon.

"The catchment area of the dam has been experiencing a pleasant weather for the past two days which resulted in the decrease in inflow. But, we cannot be sure of the possibility of rains in the coming days" he said.

"If the water is not released through a trial run now, a situation may arise in future to do so all of a sudden, which is going to seriously affect the lives of people in the downstream. So, releasing water earlier will be more practical than waiting till it reaches the full capacity (2403 ft)," he said.

KSEB plans to release the water in small quantum so that a sudden gush of water can be avoided. The authorities plan to open one of the five shutters, located in the central area, by 50 cm during the trial run. "The opening of the shutters requires 10 minutes of technical processing, following which water will be released for four hours," a KSEB official said

The trial run will be conducted only 24 hours after the warning is issued to the people.

Water inflow considerably reduced

The water level in the Idukki dam reservoir was recorded on Thursday at 8 pm at 2396.12 ft and it remained so till 12 pm. However, it increased by 0.02 ft by 1 pm. The total power production at the Moolamattpowerhouseuse was more than 15 million units.

The catchment areas of the dam on Thursday received 15.6 mm rainfall, which was low compared to the previous days. Similarly, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has also been reduced to 131.1 ft on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki dam MM Mani ​ power minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century