11 injured as building collapses

11 people were pulled out in a three-hour-long rescue operation and admitted to the district hospital. None of them are reported to be serious.

Fire force personnel and local residents are engaged in rescue operations after a three-storey building collapsed in Palakkad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Renovation work on the ground floor of a three-storey building, near the Palakkad Municipal bus stand, caused the top two floors to cave in, trapping 11 people in the rubble. They were pulled out in a three-hour-long rescue operation and admitted to the district hospital. None of them are reported to be serious.

The names of the injured are Jagadeesh, 41, of Devadathan, Kadakamkunnu; Sheefeeq, 28, Pudupally street, Zarina Manzil, Nurani; Sivaraman, 38, Narayakad, Kallepully; Praveena, 24, Parakkal, Kuliyad, Elappully; Vysakh, 26, Anicode, Chittur; Shalini, Kalapeetti, Thekumpuram; Sunil, 43, Ram Nagar, Vadakkanthara; Subash, 42, Kunnathampara, Edathara; Mohammed Shafi, 29, Pulakkad, Nurani; Ajim, 22, Asian Paints, Chathapuram; and Johny, 51, Karakkad, Mankavu.

