11 injured as building collapses

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Renovation work on the ground floor of a three-storey building, near the Palakkad Municipal bus stand, caused the top two floors to cave in, trapping 11 people in the rubble. They were pulled out in a three-hour-long rescue operation and admitted to the district hospital. None of them are reported to be serious.

Also Read | No one trapped in building debris : Palakkad tahsildar

The names of the injured are Jagadeesh, 41, of Devadathan, Kadakamkunnu; Sheefeeq, 28, Pudupally street, Zarina Manzil, Nurani; Sivaraman, 38, Narayakad, Kallepully; Praveena, 24, Parakkal, Kuliyad, Elappully; Vysakh, 26, Anicode, Chittur; Shalini, Kalapeetti, Thekumpuram; Sunil, 43, Ram Nagar, Vadakkanthara; Subash, 42, Kunnathampara, Edathara; Mohammed Shafi, 29, Pulakkad, Nurani; Ajim, 22, Asian Paints, Chathapuram; and Johny, 51, Karakkad, Mankavu.

Trial run at Idukki dam?

Idukki: Power Minister M M Mani on Thursday said once the water level in the Idukki dam reaches 2398 ft, a trial run will be conducted after issuing warning and a red alert to the people residing downstream. P6

‘Can manage any crisis’

Alappuzha: Health Minister K K Shylaja said the state health department is capable to manage any crisis in the flood-hit Kuttanad. She was speaking after visiting relief camps in Kainakari panchayat in Kuttanad on Thursday.

Old bridge comes crashing

Thrissur: More than a century old Melethil bridge for pedestrians at Wadakkanchery collapsed partially on Thursday. Many depend on this bridge for passage, especially to the more than 2000 acre paddy fields here.