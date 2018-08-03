Case against BJP men for burning novel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment Police have registered cases against BJP workers who burned copies of ‘Meesha’- a controversial novel penned by S Hareesh and published by DC Books here on Wednesday.The cases were registered on the complaint of Ravi DC, managing director of DC Books.

City Police commissioner P Prakash said cases have been lodged on charges of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

The novel that was earlier published in a vernacular weekly had stirred a controversy. Hindu right wingers were up in arms against the novel alleging that it had contents that were apparently insulting religious traditions after which the magazine decided to withdraw it.The DC books then sought the permission of the writer to bring it out as a book. The book was launched on Wednesday.