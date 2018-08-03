Clashes affect efforts for Sunni unity

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Recurring clashes between members of two groups have affected the efforts for Sunni unity and attempts to broker peace between the EK and the AP factions. In the latest in the series, the president of Pallikkal Bazar Juma Masjid was stabbed following a dispute between mosque functionaries on Wednesday. Koyakutty Haji was taken to Kozhikode Government MC.

The Thenjippalam police registered a case against four persons. Continuing unrest at the area led to the incident. Koyakutty was attacked following a dispute between AP faction members and mosque functionaries. Wednesday’s incident follows an attack on a madrasa building at Palakkode last week and clashes at a madrasa at Parambilkadavu in Kozhikode a few days ago. The incidents were reported at a time when the two Sunni factions are holding discussions to open mosques and madrasas, which remain shut.

An eight-member body was formed and the joint committee has so far held at least four meetings for reconciliation talks. “No respite in sight while it comes to local feuds. Such incidents are unfortunate and disturbing our efforts,” said one of the members of the committee. Since 2014, clashes have been repeatedly reported from different parts of Malabar in the name of running mosques and representation in Mahallu committees. According to figures with the law section of Samastha, around 10 institutions, including madrasas and mosques, were temporarily closed by the police citing law and order issues. Mosques at Karippur and Kakkove still remain closed following the continuing unrest. At Mudikkode, where cases were registered against 11 persons following clashes, the mosque was opened after efforts were taken up by the joint committee.