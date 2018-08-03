Crime Branch team gets custody of accused for three days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch probing the grisly murder of 22-year-old student Nimisha Thampi of Malayidamthuruthu here got custody of accused Biju Molla, 34, a migrant worker hailing from West Bengal, on Thursday. The police have been granted three-day custody of the accused.

The accused was taken to the private hospital in Aluva, where Elias — who suffered stab injuries while trying to rescue Nimisha — is recuperating, for identification.

Biju will also be taken to the crime scene for evidence collection, said a police officer.Meanwhile, the postmortem examination has confirmed Nimisha died due to excessive bleeding caused by a deep gash on the neck.“We are yet to receive the detailed postmortem report, but a preliminary interaction with the medical team has established the cause of her death,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.“The 15-cm long injury, which is about 3.5 cm deep, runs from the left to right side of the neck piercing her vocal cord,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a Crime Branch team has left for West Bengal to dig out the criminal background of Biju Molla, a native of Murshidabad.The team will hold discussions with the local police, besides collecting statements of his family members and neighbours, said the officer.Nimisha was allegedly stabbed to death by Biju, who had entered her house on Monday morning with the intention of snatching a gold chain her grand mother was wearing. As Nimisha prevented the robbery attempt, Biju snatched the kitchen knife from her and allegedly slit her throat.He also hacked Elias, her relative who rushed to the spot, hearing Nimisha’s screams.Though the accused attempted to flee the spot, he was intercepted by the local residents and handed over to the police.