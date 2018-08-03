Home States Kerala

HC directs Centre to review its decision

The court also directed the CBI to consider issuing a lookout notice or red corner notice against the first accused to ensure the person is brought to India.

Published: 03rd August 2018

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to review its decision denying permission to the CBI to send a special investigation team to interrogate the first accused in the mysterious death of a Malayali woman, Anitha Pathiyil, in California in August 2004. Ministry of Home Affairs had refused the permission on the premise that, at this length of time, there was less scope of questioning the accused abroad.

The court observed the stand of the Union Government seems to be not justifiable. The delay was not attributable to any of the latches on the part of the petitioner, his family members or even the CBI. “The Ministry may review its decision and consider whether permission is liable to be granted in the peculiar facts of this case. Definitely, the CBI being the prime investigating agency in the country on whom people trust for effective investigation cannot raise its hand in despair in a case of this nature,” the court said.

The court also directed the CBI to consider issuing a lookout notice or red corner notice against the first accused to ensure the person is brought to India. The court also observed that matters related to issuing of passport to the accused should be probed.Anitha was married to Santhosh and they lived in California. While so, she sustained burn injuries in August 2004. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to injuries on September 3, 2004. Later the High Court ordered a CBI probe on the petition filed by K Gopinathan, Palakkad, father of the deceased.

