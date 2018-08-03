Home States Kerala

HC: To confess or not is an individual right

The petitioner said compelling a member to confess his sins before a priest, or any other person, was nothing else but infringement of ‘right to privacy’.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court | File photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The petitioner said compelling a member to confess his sins before a priest, or any other person, was nothing else but infringement of ‘right to privacy’.The Bench said the Constitution says every citizen has the right to practice and promote his religion peacefully. Under its Article 25-28, freedom of religion is a fundamental right guaranteed. Article 26 says a religious denomination or a section thereof has the right to manage its religious affairs. The court  told the petitioner, “If you become part of the church, you’re bound to follow it. You’ve the freedom to walk away from the religion if it insists on following practices that’re unacceptable to you.”

The order stated the petitioner was born Christian and member of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. He wanted to be permitted as a member of the church without making a confession before a priest. The court said whether to confess or not is an individual right. No one is compelled to follow the custom. The people have the right to choose their religion and faith in the secular state, the court said.

Confession right to privacy Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

