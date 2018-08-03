Home States Kerala

Kerala nun sexual abuse case: Police to question accused bishop in Jalandhar

The team will then travel to the Punjab city where they will meet the accused, Franco Mulakkal, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar.

Published: 03rd August 2018 01:44 PM

Kerala Police

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

KOCHI: A Kerala Police team left for Jalandhar on Friday to question a Catholic bishop accused of sexually abusing a nun.

The six-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police A.T. Subhash, will first stop in Delhi to question a city-based couple who raised a complaint against the nun, according to informed sources.

The team will then travel to the Punjab city where they will meet the accused, Franco Mulakkal, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar.

The nun alleged in June that Mulakkal sexually abused her several times at a convent in Kuruvalangadu near Kottayam between 2014 to 2016.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent.

Mulakkal however, denies any wrongdoing.

He told the Punjab media last month that he was waiting to meet the probe team formed after Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra reviewed the case.

Statements were taken from the head of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and also a few other former nuns who were residents at the convent.

