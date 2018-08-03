Home States Kerala

Kerala seventh in ragging at higher educational institutions

Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 143 cases followed by Madhya Pradesh 100, West Bengal 99, Bihar 53, Karnataka 49, Maharashtra and Odisha 46 each.

Published: 03rd August 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as ragging continues to a major menace in higher educational institutions in the state, latest stats with Department of Higher Education show that Kerala is now seventh in national standing compared to fourth in 2016 and 2015.  Though the number of ragging incidents in Kerala rose to 45 in 2017 from 35 in 2016 and 29 in 2015, Kerala's position in national standing 'improved' with Bihar and Karnataka registering more number of cases in 2017. Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 143 cases followed by Madhya Pradesh 100, West Bengal 99, Bihar 53, Karnataka 49, Maharashtra and Odisha 46 each.

"We have been taking necessary measures to bring an end to ragging menace in our institutions. Apart from forming department-level committees to monitor the activities of the students, we have ensured newcomers have separate hostels and round-the-clock surveillance. We are also carrying out massive awareness programmes to sensitise the senior students about the punitive actions that would be initiated against them if they commit ragging," said Cusat Anti Ragging unit head P K Baby.

He said with the UGC  launching a web portal and 24/7 anti-ragging helpline, students have even started to raise their complaints directly to the UGC. "Recently, based on a complaint submitted by a student to the UGC, we got an intimation from the Commission about the complaint and conducted a detailed inquiry," Baby said.

It was in accordance with government rules that the UGC developed the web portal to bring in more efficiency in dealing with the complaints on ragging filed by students and fathers. A student or parent could raise a complaint through the portal and know the status of the action taken.The aim of the portal is to eliminate ragging in all forms from universities, deemed universities and other higher educational institutions by preventing its occurrence and punishing those who indulge in ragging in accordance with the Supreme Court Regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
higher educational institutions ragging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release