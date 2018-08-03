Kerala seventh in ragging at higher educational institutions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as ragging continues to a major menace in higher educational institutions in the state, latest stats with Department of Higher Education show that Kerala is now seventh in national standing compared to fourth in 2016 and 2015. Though the number of ragging incidents in Kerala rose to 45 in 2017 from 35 in 2016 and 29 in 2015, Kerala's position in national standing 'improved' with Bihar and Karnataka registering more number of cases in 2017. Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 143 cases followed by Madhya Pradesh 100, West Bengal 99, Bihar 53, Karnataka 49, Maharashtra and Odisha 46 each.

"We have been taking necessary measures to bring an end to ragging menace in our institutions. Apart from forming department-level committees to monitor the activities of the students, we have ensured newcomers have separate hostels and round-the-clock surveillance. We are also carrying out massive awareness programmes to sensitise the senior students about the punitive actions that would be initiated against them if they commit ragging," said Cusat Anti Ragging unit head P K Baby.

He said with the UGC launching a web portal and 24/7 anti-ragging helpline, students have even started to raise their complaints directly to the UGC. "Recently, based on a complaint submitted by a student to the UGC, we got an intimation from the Commission about the complaint and conducted a detailed inquiry," Baby said.

It was in accordance with government rules that the UGC developed the web portal to bring in more efficiency in dealing with the complaints on ragging filed by students and fathers. A student or parent could raise a complaint through the portal and know the status of the action taken.The aim of the portal is to eliminate ragging in all forms from universities, deemed universities and other higher educational institutions by preventing its occurrence and punishing those who indulge in ragging in accordance with the Supreme Court Regulations.