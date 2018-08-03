Madrasa instructor held for alleged sexual abuse

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Taliparamba police have arrested an instructor of a madrasa for alleged sexual abuse of four minor girl students of the madrasa. The police said P P Harshad, 34, of Chekkikkulam, an instructor at the madrasa at Chapparappadavu, was arrested for the alleged crime. He was charged with POCSO Act.When a girl revealed to her friend Harshad behaved badly with her many times, the other girl too shared the same experience. When they talked to the other two girls, they too said he had misbehaved with them.

The incident came to light after the students filed a complaint with the Childline. The Childline activists visited the school and took the students’ statement in the presence of the headmistress. It was on a complaint lodged by the Childline officers to the Taliparamba police Harshad was arrested. Harshad is married and has three children.