Home States Kerala

National, state agencies to keep a tab on cartels

Last year, the Excise Department registered 5,944 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

Image used for representational purpose

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The high number of drug abuse cases in the state, second only to Punjab, has spurred law enforcement agencies under the Central and state governments to join hands for curtailing the flow of drugs to the state.At a meeting of such agencies held here the other day, it was decided to share the facilities and intelligence for identifying drug channels and nabbing the people behind it. Top officers, including the Kerala DGP, Customs Commissioner, joint directors of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the  Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and higher officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) attended the meeting.

“It was decided to carry out combined operations at the district level. The meeting discussed effective coordination between state and national agencies in tracking and nabbing people involved in drug smuggling and supply. The agencies have decided to share information and cooperate with each other for the successful investigation of drug-related cases. Intelligence sharing between the agencies was also discussed,” said an officer who attended the meeting.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar, one of the meeting’s attendees, said the coordination between agencies would be effective and both national and state level agencies would benefit from it. “Getting access to facilities available with other agencies will help. For example, our units in Kerala do not have dog squad. But with the coordinated effort, we can avail service of the state police dog squad for drug detection at entry points, including airports. Similarly, other agencies can make use of the laboratory facilities we have in Kochi. They can also avail of the services of our chemist as part of the investigation into drug cases,” Kumar said.

The joint effort will also help national agencies hit by staff shortage. “The NCB has very few personnel in Kochi. The Customs Department is also affected with the problem at its unit deployed in Kerala. By sharing the intelligence and providing help during the investigation, these agencies will greatly benefit in future,” another officer said.

Figures on drug abuse cases registered each year have the agencies worried. Last year, the Excise Department registered 5,944 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. It is the biggest haul in the organisation’s history so far. As per documents, this was three times more than the number of cases registered in 2015 (1,430) and twice the number of cases registered in 2016 (2,985).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug abuse cases drug abuse Narcotics Control Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release