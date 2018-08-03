National, state agencies to keep a tab on cartels

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The high number of drug abuse cases in the state, second only to Punjab, has spurred law enforcement agencies under the Central and state governments to join hands for curtailing the flow of drugs to the state.At a meeting of such agencies held here the other day, it was decided to share the facilities and intelligence for identifying drug channels and nabbing the people behind it. Top officers, including the Kerala DGP, Customs Commissioner, joint directors of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and higher officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) attended the meeting.

“It was decided to carry out combined operations at the district level. The meeting discussed effective coordination between state and national agencies in tracking and nabbing people involved in drug smuggling and supply. The agencies have decided to share information and cooperate with each other for the successful investigation of drug-related cases. Intelligence sharing between the agencies was also discussed,” said an officer who attended the meeting.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar, one of the meeting’s attendees, said the coordination between agencies would be effective and both national and state level agencies would benefit from it. “Getting access to facilities available with other agencies will help. For example, our units in Kerala do not have dog squad. But with the coordinated effort, we can avail service of the state police dog squad for drug detection at entry points, including airports. Similarly, other agencies can make use of the laboratory facilities we have in Kochi. They can also avail of the services of our chemist as part of the investigation into drug cases,” Kumar said.

The joint effort will also help national agencies hit by staff shortage. “The NCB has very few personnel in Kochi. The Customs Department is also affected with the problem at its unit deployed in Kerala. By sharing the intelligence and providing help during the investigation, these agencies will greatly benefit in future,” another officer said.

Figures on drug abuse cases registered each year have the agencies worried. Last year, the Excise Department registered 5,944 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. It is the biggest haul in the organisation’s history so far. As per documents, this was three times more than the number of cases registered in 2015 (1,430) and twice the number of cases registered in 2016 (2,985).