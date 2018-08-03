Home States Kerala

Parishad to push for legislation against black magic

The proposed law takes cue from the anti-black-magic law enacted by the Maharashtra Assembly in 2013. Karnataka passed the law in November 2017.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. for black magic

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), which presented a draft Bill to the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2014, also plans to meet Pinarayi to expedite proceedings to bring in a legislation.

“KSSP drafted the Bill and submitted a memorandum to 110 MLAs before presenting it to the previous Chief Minister (Oommen Chandy). We will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan next week and brief him on the need to ban superstitious practices in society,” said Ramesh B, convenor of the KSSP science awareness campaign.

READ | Cry for new law to curb black magic practice gets louder in Kerala

The proposed law takes cue from the anti-black-magic law enacted by the Maharashtra Assembly in 2013. Karnataka passed the law in November 2017. “Even after the LDF Government, which claims to be progressive, assumed power, there has been no initiative to ban obsolete practices,” said an officer with the Law Department.

“The Oommen Chandy Government had sent the draft Bill to the subject committee of the Legislative Assembly. But no further action was initiated. The current government is taking refuge under the failure of the law in curbing such activities in Karnataka,” the officer added.

