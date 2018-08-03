Petition in HC seeks speedy probe into rape charge against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

By PTI

KOCHI: A writ petition seeking a speedy investigation into the rape charge levelled by a nun against a Jalandhar-based Bishop of the Roman Catholic church was filed in the Kerala High Court today.

The petition was filed by the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement (KCRM).

In its petition, the KCRM complained that the police were not taking speedy action in the case.

Justice Sunil Thomas recused himself from hearing the matter when it came up for his consideration today.

The petition is likely to come up before another bench on Monday.

Meanwhile, a special police team probing the case today reached New Delhi.

Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera, who reviewed the progress of the probe two days ago, had said the team, headed by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, would visit Jalandhar, New Delhi and other places for further investigation.

In her complaint to the Kottayam district police chief, the nun had accused Mulakkal of raping her and having unnatural sex multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal, however, has claimed that he is innocent.

Clergymen supporting Mulakkal said the nun levelled the charge against him after a priest, also an official of the Jalandhar diocese, filed a complaint against her relatives for allegedly threatening the Bishop.

In his complaint, the priest has alleged that the nun's relatives threatened to kill Mulakkal after he ordered a probe against her on the basis of the complaint received by the Mother Superior of her congregation.

The team is also carrying out a simultaneous probe into this complaint.

The nun had also complained to the National Commission for Women (NCW) that the Kerala Police was "not working" in the case as the accused was a "highly linked" person.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the commission would extend all possible help to the nun.