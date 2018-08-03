Home States Kerala

Petition in HC seeks speedy probe into rape charge against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

A nun had accused Mulakkal of raping her and having unnatural sex multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Published: 03rd August 2018 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

By PTI

KOCHI: A writ petition seeking a speedy investigation into the rape charge levelled by a nun against a Jalandhar-based Bishop of the Roman Catholic church was filed in the Kerala High Court today.

The petition was filed by the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement (KCRM).

In its petition, the KCRM complained that the police were not taking speedy action in the case.

Justice Sunil Thomas recused himself from hearing the matter when it came up for his consideration today.

The petition is likely to come up before another bench on Monday.

ALSO READ | Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal case: Leaked phone talk reveals Cardinal George Alencherry knew nun’s plight

Meanwhile, a special police team probing the case today reached New Delhi.

Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera, who reviewed the progress of the probe two days ago, had said the team, headed by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, would visit Jalandhar, New Delhi and other places for further investigation.

In her complaint to the Kottayam district police chief, the nun had accused Mulakkal of raping her and having unnatural sex multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal, however, has claimed that he is innocent.

READ HERE | Sexual exploitation, financial fraud: Testing times for the Church in Kerala

Clergymen supporting Mulakkal said the nun levelled the charge against him after a priest, also an official of the Jalandhar diocese, filed a complaint against her relatives for allegedly threatening the Bishop.

In his complaint, the priest has alleged that the nun's relatives threatened to kill Mulakkal after he ordered a probe against her on the basis of the complaint received by the Mother Superior of her congregation.

The team is also carrying out a simultaneous probe into this complaint.

The nun had also complained to the National Commission for Women (NCW) that the Kerala Police was "not working" in the case as the accused was a "highly linked" person.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the commission would extend all possible help to the nun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Church Franco Mulakkal Jalandhar Bishop Kerala church sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release