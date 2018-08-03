‘Protect secular nature of schools’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Committee which met on Thursday has recommended the government to prevent schools from conducting programmes that affect their secular character. Further, schools should take up extracurricular programmes only after obtaining the approval of the Education Department, the meeting recommended. Though the DPI, which issued a statement on the recommendations, did not cite any reason, they have come in the wake of a number of incidents that have landed schools in controversies. The latest involved the CNN Higher Secondary School at Cherpu, Thrissur, where a ‘Guruvandanam’ ceremony landed the institution in trouble.