Revenue officers seize explosives

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Revenue officials on Thursday seized explosives from a shed constructed on encroached government land near the headworks dam in Munnar.The revenue officials including Munnar special tahsildar Sreekumar, revenue inspector Aswini Kumar and Sunilkumar were inspecting the area based on the information received from a source that some private parties had encroached the land and constructed a shed.

When the officials reached the shed by 12 pm on Thursday, it was found locked from outside. They broke the lock and found explosives including 11 gelatin sticks, three detonators and saltpeter from the shed.

Tahsildar Sreekumar said that he will submit a report to the Devikulam sub-collector about the illegal construction of shed on encroached land.