Singer succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manjusha Priyadarsan, who shot to fame through Asianet’s Idea Star Singer programme, on Thursday succumbed to injuries sustained in a mishap. The 27-year-old singer breathed her last at a private hospital where she had been admitted to after last week’s mishap when a mini van collided with the two-wheeler on which she was travelling.

Hospital sources said Manjusha, hailing from Perumbavoor here, had been battling for life and the end came around 1 pm on Thursday. Manjusha is a second- year MA student of Dance Research at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit(SSUS), Kalady. She leaves behind husband Priyadarshan and a daughter.