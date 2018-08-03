SSLC exam schedules to be realigned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Committee which met on Thursday recommended a realignment of the 2019 SSLC examination schedules. The exams should begin on March 13 and end on March 27, according to the recommendation. The meeting chaired by the Director of Public Instruction made the recommendation as schools in different parts of the state had lost academic days due to the Nipah virus attack and the rain havoc. The meeting also recommended the government hold the SSLC exams scheduled in the afternoon session along with the higher secondary exams in the mornings.

ONAM EXAMS

The first quarterly exams scheduled to begin on August 30 will begin on August 31, the QIP committee meeting recommended. The exams in schools that follow the Muslim calendar also will be held simultaneously.

RAIN HAVOC

In districts that lost working days due to the rain havoc, Saturdays, excluding second Saturdays, should be declared working days. Deputy directors of education in the districts concerned have been asked to hold QIP meetings to arrive at decisions to make up for the lost days.