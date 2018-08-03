Sudheeran quits UDF high power committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former KPCC president and senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has resigned from the UDF high power committee. He quit the front in protest against the Congress leaders’ decision not to defend him when he faced severe criticism from Muslim League leader Kunhalikutty and KC (M) chief K M Mani.

Sudheeran had criticised the decision to hand over Rajya Sabha seat to Jose K Mani without proper consultations within the front. In the next KPCC high power meeting, it was confirmed that such incidents would not be repeated. However, in the ensuing UDF meeting, when Kunhalikutty and Mani unleashed scathing attack against Sudheeran, Congress leaders did not oppose it. Sudheeran tendered his resignation in protest.

When contacted, Sudheeran said he has sent a mail, but did not confirm its content as he was busy with a family matter. His sister had passed away the other day. “Sudheeran is hurt over the silence of Ramesh and Hassan who were present in UDF meeting when Mani made scathing attack against him,” said a KPCC office bearer, known as a Sudheeran confidant.

‘Will persuade Sudheeran to withdraw resignation’

Kasargod: State Congress president M M Hassan said he would meet V M Sudheeran and persuade him to withdraw his resignation from the UDF’s high power committee. “I have got the resignation letter,” Hassan told reporters in Kasargod. He, however, said he would urge him to reconsider his decision.