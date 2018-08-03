Home States Kerala

UAE rule leaves Kerala teachers facing ouster

The government is looking for a practical solution and all possible steps will be taken to sort out the crisis.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:50 AM

By Shafeeq Alingal
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Thirty-five-year-old Asma (name changed) from Malappuram started her teaching career with a private school in the Emirate of Ajman in the UAE eight years ago. The teacher is now facing termination after her genuineness certificate failed to meet standards, as directed by the Ajman Ministry of Education. Dashing her career dreams is the mode of study she pursued for graduation.A Bachelor’s degree holder in education, Asma pursued her BSc course at a private institution in Malappuram. As per a recent rule enacted by the Ajman Government, equalisation and eligibility certificates are issued only to candidates graduating through the regular mode.

“My mode of study was shown as private in the genuineness certificate issued by the Calicut University. Thus, I have been denied equalisation and eligibility certificates from the Ajman Education Ministry. I can no more work as a teacher here,” Asma told Express. She will lose her job if she fails to present a proper genuineness certificate before September 30. A query by functionaries of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), the expatriates’ outfit of IUML, with the Indian Consulate found that around 10,000 teachers in the UAE are likely to be affected by the new rule.

“We met the Consulate authorities a few days back. And they think the rule will leave at least 10,000 expatriates jobless,” said Fujairah KMCC president Puthur Rahman. Another teacher facing termination, Shameer (name changed) from Kannur, completed his education from a private institution in Kozhikode district and started teaching in the UAE two years back. “One solution is to convince the Ajman Education Ministry that private mode and regular mode are equivalent. Or, the universities in Kerala should issue same certificates to students of both modes,” he said.

Asma said students follow the same syllabi and activities even when the modes of study are different. “Many meritorious students are compelled to opt for private colleges due to various reasons, including seat shortage and convenience,” Shameer said. Demanding a high-level intervention, Shameer said nurses working there had faced the same issue a few years back and it was sorted out after a few high-ranking officers and businessmen from the state met the authorities concerned. 

Non Resident Keralites Affairs joint secretary K Janardhanan said the issue has been brought to the attention of the state government.“The government is looking for a practical solution and all possible steps will be taken to sort out the crisis,” he said.

