After Nipah, West Nile scare grips Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After Nipah virus outbreak, a suspected case of West Nile fever — a viral disease which is spread through mosquito bite — has been reported in Kozhikode district. A 24-year old woman with suspected West Nile symptoms is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital from July 30.

District Medical Officer V Jayashree said the patient was admitted with fever and symptoms of meningitis or brain fever, which manifests as headache, high temperature, neck stiffness, stupor and tremors. “We sent the blood samples to the National Institute Virology Institute, Pune, as we do in all viral fever cases. They have identified an antibody similar to West Nile fever in the sample. However, as of now, it cannot be confirmed cent per cent that the the disease is West Nile,” the District Medical Officer said.

According to the District Medical Officer, all cases of meningitis show the same symptoms. “To re-confirm, the blood samples will once again be tested in the institute after a week. If the presence of antibodies increases four fold, then it can be confirmed as West Nile,” the official said.She added the disease is spread by mosquitoes which become infected after biting birds carrying the West Nile virus.

“The patient hails from Pavagadu and the area is known for migratory birds and eagles. Before she was admitted in Medical College Hospital, she was under treatment in Beach General Hospital,” the District Medical Officer added.

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile Virus (WNV) can cause neurological disease and death in people. WNV is commonly found in Africa, Europe, North America and West Asia. WNV is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes. Humans, horses and other mammals can be infected. WNV is a member of the flavivirus genus and belongs to the Japanese encephalitis antigenic complex of the family Flaviviridae.