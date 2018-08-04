Home States Kerala

‘Blue economy should be prepared for future’

Cochin Shipyard Ltd CMD Madhu S Nair lauded the role played by the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, set up in 1975.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Central government is focused on making its blue economy ‘future prepared’ by developing innovative solutions and making use of the disruptive technologies, said Malini V Shankar, director general of shipping, here on Friday.

Inaugurating a two-day DOSTAS International Maritime Seminar (DIMS-2018) she also pointed out the government is developing the inland waterways and coastal shipping routes through the Sagarmala programme, after five to six decades of neglect. DOSTAS stands for the Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society.

Malini said through innovations, the country can look at developing automated ships, unmanned ships using the latest technologies.“We can look at the disruptive technologies that we see in the shipping industry across the world. Innovations are the need of the hour not only in terms of technology but also in the operations and management of the shipping sector,” she said. Concerned over the pollution caused by ships, DG-Shipping is focusing on ‘green ships’. This includes alternative fuels such as methanol, LNG, solar and a hybrid of these.

Pollution of waters due to waste discharge by the ships is also a major concern. Though Norway has developed a technology for waste treatment by the ships it’s very expensive.Regarding the development of canals and waterways, Malini said after neglecting the area for the past five to six decades, “this government has brought the spotlight back to the sea and back to the water”.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd CMD Madhu S Nair lauded the role played by the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, set up in 1975, and whose alumni have went on the occupy significant positions in well-known institutions across the globe.

Nair, himself from the 9th batch of the department, said times will change and technology will change. “We should not become obsolete and the onslaught of technology is the biggest challenge,” Nair said.

