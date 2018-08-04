Home States Kerala

Central team to visit state from August 7 to 11

A seven-member Central delegation will reach the state on August 7 to assess the damage the latter suffered due to the floods.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A seven-member Central delegation will reach the state on August 7 to assess the damage the latter suffered due to the floods. Led by A V Dharma Reddy, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, the team will be in the state till August 11. The delegation will hold talks with the State Relief Commissioner on August 7 evening.

On August 8, the delegation will visit the affected districts as two teams. The first team will visit Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, while the second will go to Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts. On August 9, the delegation will hold talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 am.

Last month, an all-party delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Centre’s support to address the monsoon calamity.  Following this, a Central delegation led by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had visited the monsoon-affected regions here. The Centre had approved `80 crore for carrying out flood relief measures.

