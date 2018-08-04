Centre should correct stance: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out the state government had earlier held talks with the Keezhattur agitators. On the basis of this, the government had formed a panel to look into feasibility of an alternative alignment and the panel had reported it is not viable. “Now, when the project is about materialise, someone has back-stabbed. The irony is a Central minister from Kerala has also played a role in it. The Centre should correct its stance immediately,” the Chief Minister said.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the BJP has been playing politics on Keezhattur issue. The Centre held talks with Vayalkilikal keeping the 2019 elections in mind. “It was the Union Government which finalised the alignment of National Highway passing through Keezhattur. If there are any issues related to the highway, talks should be held with the state government. The talks with agitators is part of the BJP’s vote bank politics in view of the 2019 election,” he added.