Guidelines for boats venturing into sea

Fishing boats venture deep into the sea, sometimes as far as Lakshadweep. Last year saw as many as five such mid-sea collisions off Kerala coast.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Following frequent incidents of ships colliding with fishing boats along the Kerala coast, the Union Ministry of Shipping has directed the Kerala government not to allow any fishing boats into the sea during rough weather, and to inform the port about boats venturing into the sea so that it can alert the ships about their presence.

“It (the Kerala coast) is the densest shipping route. After 2-3 continuous accidents in the sea, we held a meeting and arrived at a protocol,” Malini V Shankar, Director General of Shipping, Union Ministry of Shipping, told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of a maritime seminar organised by the Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society.

She said, meanwhile the  Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry has prepared its own set of guidelines for fishing boats going into the sea as it does not involve just Kerala, though the state bears the brunt of accidents involving fishing boats and ships. “We want to converge our SOP (standard operating procedure) and their guidelines,” Malini said.

In June this year, two fishermen had sustained injuries in a collision with a merchant vessel some 18 nautical miles west off Munambam, north of Ernakulam, while in January an unidentified ship hit fishing vessel Nelson off Kanyakumari coast. Last year saw as many as five such mid-sea collisions off Kerala coast.

Shankar said mishaps happen in mid-sea because  SOPs are not followed. “Fishing boats venture deep into the sea, sometimes as far as Lakshadweep,” she said.

