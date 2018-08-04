Home States Kerala

Knife-wielding man tries to barge into Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's room in Delhi

Earlier there were death threats to the CM's life. Last year a Sangh Parivar leader had declared a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Pinarayi's head.

Published: 04th August 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Alappuzha native, Vimalraj, wielding a knife in hand managed to sneak into the presence of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala House in New Delhi. He was immediately restrained and handed over to the police. CMO sources said it's suspected that the attacker is of unsound mind. 

"The incident happened at around 9.45 am. The person with a knife in hand came near the chief minister's room in the Kerala House. It seems he is of unsound mind. We managed to rein in him before he reached the chief minister. He has been handed over to the police for further probe," sources with the CMO said. 

According to reports, the suspect had tried to commit suicide in front of CM Vijayan.

There have been death threats to the CM's life earlier. Last year a Sangh Parivar leader had declared a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Pinarayi's head.

More details awaited.

