Home States Kerala

No AIIMS for Kerala

Sparking confusion over the state’s dream of hosting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Centre has apparently taken the stand the project was never under consideration.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sparking confusion over the state’s dream of hosting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Centre has apparently taken the stand the project was never under consideration.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha of the Centre’s stand on the issue in a reply to a question by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor later tweeted: “‘Shocker: In reply to my question in LS, BJP Government today says they never announced any AIIMs for Kerala, so the question about an AIIMS in Thiruvananthapuram does not arise. If anyone doubted BJP’s contempt for the public of Kerala, this should dispel it conclusively.’’

Interestingly, the Centre went back on its previous stand just weeks after Health Minister K K Shylaja issued a statement after meeting Nadda in New Delhi that the Centre was considering setting up an AIIMS-like institution in Kerala. An AIIMS had been the state’s dream. The government even identified four locations – Arpookara in Kottayam, Kallikkad in Thiruvananthapuram, Kinalur in Kozhikode and Thrikkakkara in Ernakulam – for its establishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta