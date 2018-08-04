Home States Kerala

Sartorial policing in Kerala schools: Students ‘respect’ teachers only when they wear sari!

The government issued an order on February 4, 2008 allowing teachers to wear churidar/salwar following complaints about the discomfort of wearing saris.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Illustration | ( Amit Bandre/ EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decade ago, the state government gave female teachers the right to wear churidar or salwar during duty. But the unwritten rule imposed by a majority of unaided and private school managements is teachers should wear sari saying it is the ‘tradition’ and ‘symbol of dignity.’ The rationale? Students ‘respect’ teachers only when they wear sari!

The government issued an order on February 4, 2008 allowing teachers to wear churidar/salwar following complaints about the discomfort of wearing saris. The order mentioned that as per Kerala Education Rules, there are no specific rules with regard to the dress code of teachers. 

But the practice continued. Following widespread complaints of forcefully imposing sari on aided/unaided schools and BEd colleges, the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) issued another circular in 2013 instructing all deputy directors and district educational officers to see that the 2008 circular is imposed.
Disobeying these orders, some aided school managements instructed women teachers to wear only saris. They stopped short of issuing a circular, but verbally instructed the principals to follow the ‘tradition’.  
 Most of the teachers narrated the difficulties of keeping the ‘tradition’ alive, the primary one being the inordinate time it takes to drape the several-yards-long sari around in the mornings.  

Lakshmi Nair (name changed), a teacher with a reputed private school in the capital, said teachers are forced to wear saris in some schools. She feels such restrictions are an infringement on their personal freedom. “We should have the freedom to wear a decent dress in schools. Forcing us to wear sari is not fair. Many teachers are uncomfortable with wearing saris while teaching. Some schools follow a dress code for teachers. They insist on sari as a uniform based on the tradition of schools,” she said.

Schools like Chinmaya Vidyalayas and those run by Christian missionaries have a sari code. The apparent reason is there has to be strict visual identification markers between teachers and students.“Churidar is a convenient dress. But sari is a symbol of dignity. Students will respect teachers only when they are clad in sari. Moreover, it can easily help to differentiate teachers from students on the school premises,” said P M Ashalatha, principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya school, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Teachers need to feel comfortable in the clothes they wear. Ultimately, it is the quality of their teaching that matters. However, they need to dress like a professional. Our school doesn’t impose any restrictions,” said Lakshmi Ramachandran, principal, Global Public School, Kochi.

The Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) is supporting the  teachers in their battle. “Teachers should have the freedom to wear a decent dress. Churidar is a convenient dress which accords a lot of convenience and ease to the teachers. It is high time schools gave the freedom to teachers to wear what they want. Mostly aided and unaided schools force teachers to follow the tradition. Acting upon complaints, we had taken up this issue with the government. We will take action if teachers come forward with complaints,” said KSTA general secretary K C Harikrishnan.

Some schools have removed the dress code system, allowing teachers to wear churidars. DPI K V Mohan Kumar said he is not aware of the February 2008 order. “I am not aware of that order. I will study the matter after accessing that order,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
female teachers churidar sari Kerala School Teachers Association Saree school teachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta