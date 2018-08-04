State looks to hire Subramanium for SC appearance

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Friday said discussions were on with senior advocate Gopal Subramanium for representing the state in the Supreme Court in the case related to the restoration of traffic at the Bandipur forest.

The traffic through Bandipur is restricted at nights to prevent animal deaths due to collisions with vehicles. The apex court is considering the matter and it recently appointed a committee to study and file a report on the matter.

Saseendran, who was speaking to reporters after the NCP meeting held in Kochi, said the state welcomed the Centre’s suggestion to the Karnataka government for constructing flyovers and erecting fencing at the NH passing via the Bandipur forest area. “We have no objection as any method for solving travel woes of commuters from Kerala is acceptable for us,” he said.

“Our Law Minister and Transport Secretary had gone to New Delhi to conduct discussions on appointing an advocate to appear for the state in the case. We are looking to appoint advocate Subramanium for Kerala,” he said.

Saseendran said Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, during his visit to Kerala, had told reporters a discussion will be held with Pinarayi Vijayan, his Kerala counterpart, to resolve the issue. “Kerala is ready for discussions with Karnataka and find an amicable solution,” he said.

Saseendran said the state government was trying to communicate with the Karnataka Forest Minister, who had recently opposed the Centre’s suggestion for restoring the traffic, to know his stand on the matter,” he said.