Home States Kerala

State looks to hire Subramanium for SC appearance

Saseendran said the state government was trying to communicate with the Karnataka Forest Minister, who had recently opposed the Centre’s suggestion for restoring the traffic.

Published: 04th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

A K Saseendran

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Friday said discussions were on with senior advocate Gopal Subramanium for representing the state in the Supreme Court in the case related to the restoration of traffic at the Bandipur forest.

The traffic through Bandipur is restricted at nights to prevent animal deaths due to collisions with vehicles. The apex court is considering the matter and it recently appointed a committee to study and file a report on the matter.

Saseendran, who was speaking to reporters after the NCP meeting held in Kochi, said the state welcomed the Centre’s suggestion to the Karnataka government for constructing flyovers and erecting fencing at the NH passing via the Bandipur forest area. “We have no objection as any method for solving travel woes of commuters from Kerala is acceptable for us,” he said.

“Our Law Minister and Transport Secretary had gone to New Delhi to conduct discussions on appointing an advocate to appear for the state in the case. We are looking to appoint advocate Subramanium for Kerala,” he said.

Saseendran said Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, during his visit to Kerala, had told reporters a discussion will be held with Pinarayi Vijayan, his Kerala counterpart, to resolve the issue. “Kerala is ready for discussions with Karnataka and find an amicable solution,” he said.

Saseendran said the state government was trying to communicate with the Karnataka Forest Minister, who had recently opposed the Centre’s suggestion for restoring the traffic, to know his stand on the matter,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A K Saseendran Gopal Subramanium Bandipur forest traffic at night

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta