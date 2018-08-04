Home States Kerala

Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority by year-end

The UMTA will also prioritise actions based on the future transport requirements, besides overseeing the urban transport policy for Kochi in the coming years.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The formation of the  Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) for greater Kochi area is likely to be a reality by end of this year. For the formation of the authority, which is a pre-requisite for getting approval for the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi Metro Rail, the UMTA bill has to be presented for the Legislative Assembly’s approval. Once the Assembly passes the Bill, it becomes an Act. 
The next Assembly session is likely to be held in September. The Draft Bill is already being circulated among the MLAs. The Act will be known as Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Act.

“We hope that the UMTA Bill will be considered at the next Assembly session. The formation of UMTA is a pre-requisite for the second phase of Kochi Metro Rail. Once the Metro Act is enacted, the next steps for the formation of the body will be launched,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.
The members of the Authority include  the managing director of KMRL as the chief, the Transport Secretary, PWD secretary, managing director of Road Transport Corporation, Transport Commissioner, District Collector, Municipal/Corporation secretaries, City Police Commissioner, KSRTC/KURTC officer and four  experts from Transport engineering, urban transport operations and Finance who are nominated by the State Government.

The UMTA will also prioritise actions based on the future transport requirements, besides overseeing the urban transport policy for Kochi in the coming years. Moreover, it will manage the network of integrated public transport, including rail, boats, buses, cabs and autorickshaws. 

Once the UMTA Act comes into existence, it will be easy to implement the single ticketing system. People can use the same ticket for various modes of travel. Kochi will become the first city in the country to introduce such a system. The neighbouring municipalities that include Kalamassery, Thrikakkara, Aluva, Tripunithura and Choornikkara panchayat, will have representations in UMTA. A single control and command centre will be set up for the integration of various modes of transport under UMTA.

UMTA
Once the UMTA Act comes into existence, it will be easy to implement the single ticketing system. People can use the same ticket for various modes of travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority greater Kochi Kochi Metro Rail Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta