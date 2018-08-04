Home States Kerala

Victim opposes AMMA members’ plea to implead

M Ajay, counsel for the survivor, submitted she could stand on her own legs. In fact, the survivor had already resigned from AMMA.

Published: 04th August 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The victim in the actor assault case has opposed the petition filed by two executive members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) seeking to implead themselves in the plea to constitute a special court headed by a woman judge to conduct the trial in the case.

The petition was filed by M Rachana and Honey Rose, executive committee members of AMMA, stating they wanted to espouse the cause of the victim and seek legal redressal.

M Ajay, counsel for the survivor, submitted she could stand on her own legs. In fact, the survivor had already resigned from AMMA. He said the entry of a large number of cine-goers into a movie hall might ensure the success of a movie. However, allowing these committee members to implead in the case will not enhance the merits of the case.

The state government also opposed the petition of the executive members of AMMA. Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted there was no need to implead a third party in the case. He said the request for establishment of a Special Court headed by a woman judge had been communicated to the High Court Registry and a reply was awaited.

In their petition, the executive committee members also sought appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trial of the case.

The petitioners said, “the barbaric acts of brutality, savagery, outrage, monstrosity and cruelty meted out to the victim by the perpetrators of the crime is a horrific transgression of her right.”

To secure the end of justice, a reputed criminal lawyer of at least 25 years of standing needs to be appointed as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the case. They also supported the plea of the victim to shift the court venue from Kochi to Thrissur, the hometown of the survivor.

The prosecution submitted the Special Public Prosecutor has already been appointed in consultation with the survivor.The court then posted the case to August 17 to enable the counsel of the survivor to file an objection to the impeachment petition.Meanwhile, the court adjourned to August 16 the petition filed by actor Dileep seeking a CBI probe in the case.

