3 held for murder of family of four in Idukki  

The police have obtained crucial information from a Nedumkandam native, who was taken into custody on Friday. 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three Thiruvananthapuram natives have been taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the murder of Krishnan and family at Mundanmudy near Vannappuram in Idukki. Kaliyar police arrested a Muslim League local leader Irshadh, retired assistant commandant Rajasekharan, and Shibu. All the three belong to Pangodu in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The three were taken into custody based on the fingerprints collected from Krishnan’s house. The police have obtained crucial information from a Nedumkandam native, who was taken into custody on Friday. 
  The police said that the family was afraid of someone, as was evident from the behavior of Arsha and Arjun. “Krishnan had connections with many people, including those from the higher strata of the society. The hammer and the knife, used by the murderers to kill Krishnan and family, were taken from the house itself,” the police said.

 “We have evidence that Krishnan used to commit several fraud practices wherever he went to conduct witchcraft,” the police said. Krishnan used to keep the knife on his waist for witchcraft. He would deceive people including foreigners by promising them to give rise puller, nagamanikyam (the mystical stone inside cobra’s head) and sand boas. The police believe that someone who was fleeced by him might have committed the crime.

