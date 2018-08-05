Bishop’s misconduct: Cops reach New Delhi to gather evidence  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police team probing the rape charge against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullakkal, on Saturday reached New Delhi and began gathering information from various persons in this connection.

The team will apprise DGP Loknath Behera of the progress made in the ongoing investigation. However, police team is yet to make up its mind on arresting Bishop Franco.

Vaikom DySP K Subhash heading the probe team said the prelate will be arrested only after getting the approval of the higher-ups. “We are taking the statements needed for completing the probe. We have also approached the Vatican Embassy in New Delhi for certain details and they have asked us to move through the official channel,” the DySP said.