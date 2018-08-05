Chennithala comes out against Centre 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said denying AIIMS to Kerala after the denial of rail coach factory is grave injustice and discrimination towards the people of the state. Union Health Minister J P Nadda had submitted a written statement in Lok Sabha that the Central Government has never declared that AIIMS would be sanctioned to the state. Chennithala said it was breach of commitment. If the minister’s statement was that the funds were not included in the budget, then it is partly true.

For the past several years, Union Ministers had been stating that Kerala will be allocated AIIMS. When several states were awarded AIIMS in the budgets of 2014-15 and 2015-16, Kerala was systematically avoided, Chennithala said in the release.

When Kerala protested, the Central Government stated that the state will be allocated AIIMS. The UDF Government had identified places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode for setting up AIIMS. Earlier the integral coach factory was cancelled after allocating funds in the Union Budget. The state government had identified land for the project. As far as AIIMS is concerned, no such steps were taken. The Central Government is regularly cancelling projects sanctioned to the state. It is grave discrimination, said Chennithala.