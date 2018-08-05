Chennithala to boycott meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will boycott the review meeting to assess the monsoon calamities in Alappuzha, in protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not visiting the flood-hit regions of Kuttanad. Though it was earlier announced that the chief minister will visit the flood-hit areas in Kuttanad, the programme has been modified. As per the revised schedule, he will attend only the review meeting. According to reports, the chief minister decided not to visit the affected areas in view of the President’s arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.