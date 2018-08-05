Chennithala to boycott meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will boycott the review meeting to assess the monsoon calamities in Alappuzha, in protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not visiting the flood-hit regions of Kuttanad. Though it was earlier announced that the chief minister will visit the flood-hit areas in Kuttanad, the programme has been modified. As per the revised schedule, he will attend only the review meeting. According to reports, the chief minister decided not to visit the affected areas in view of the President’s arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Police order crowd dispersal after projectiles thrown at US far-right rally
Not censorship but process of fighting it scares me: Anurag Kashyap
Venezuelan President Maduro evacuated from event after 'assassination' attempt
Iran refuses talks with US under coercion
Afghans bury victims of mosque attack as toll rises to 35