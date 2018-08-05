Complaints from taxi firms force RTO to act against luxury car rentals

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The department decided to clamp down on the illegal luxury car rental business after receiving several complaints from the taxi workers who are mainly affected by it.“It can’t be permitted as it affects the taxi owners and drivers. Furthermore, if these luxury vehicles are registered as taxis, the government will get huge revenue as tax amount,” said an RTO officer.As per the information received by the department, the rental business is done with the support of a group which mainly includes magnates.

“We have already established a network with people who have high-end cars. Whenever we receive a call from a customer, we call them and book the vehicle. The owners generally arrange drivers as they are concerned about cars’ safety. The profit normally shared is 70 per cent for the owner and 30 for the company which does the booking,” said a person who runs luxury car rental business in Kochi.