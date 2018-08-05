Home States Kerala

Customs Dept increases vigil to keep foreign carriers at bay

In recent years, Central agencies have intercepted a number of foreign nationals with drugs, including cocaine, mostly  from South America.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With gold smuggling syndicates increasingly likely to rope in foreign nationals as carriers, the Customs Department personnel at the state’s major airports are on heightened alert to foil the purported game plan. Though there have been very many seizures of gold illegally brought in through the airports here — the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) at Nedumbassery in particular — instances of foreign nationals being deployed for the operation are far and few.

But lately, there is a shift in the syndicates’ modus operandi as revealed by the arrest of three Sudanese women at CIAL last month.  The trio who flew in from Dubai had 2.6 kg of gold concealed in their body cavity. “Despite foreigners, especially African nationals being  arrested often for smuggling in gold at the New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai Airports, such instances have been comparatively rare in Kerala. Usually, Malayalees or people from other Indian states are hired for smuggling gold through the airports in Kerala,” said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar.

An alert has already been sounded at the New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai airports about foreigners being roped in as carriers for gold smuggling operations. Now, the Air Intelligence Unit and other Customs units are on heightened vigil at CIAL, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram Airports to foil the designs of the smugglers. “Following the arrest of the Sudanese women, our units are also on heightened vigil. We are already screening the baggage and hand baggage of the foreign fliers. The surveillance on fliers from other nations will be enhanced,” Kumar said.

In recent years, Central agencies have intercepted a number of foreign nationals with drugs, including cocaine, mostly  from South America. A top-ranked Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)  officer  said they are coordinating with the other agencies to get information on people attempting to bring in narcotic substances.“We had registered four cases in which South American nationals and an Indonesian citizen was caught for cocaine smuggling . In all the cases, the drugs were meant for distribution to drug cartels in other parts of the country. The cartels chose CIAL for the operation under the mistaken belief the checks are minimal here. The investigation is still on in those cases,” the officer said.

As per the figures provided by the Customs authorities at the state’s three airports, as many as 113 kg of gold was seized during the April 1 to July 25 period.The number of gold seizures registered at the three airports stood at 318. During the entire 2017-18 fiscal, as many as 286 cases were registered in which 106 kg of gold was seized.

