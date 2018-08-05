D-Day Blues: Beware of wedding crashers on your Royce track

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: One of the most eagerly watched moments on a Kerala wedding day is the "arrival" of the groom/bride. Reclining on the silky seat of a swanky car and being chauffeured to the venue seems to make one proud. The Motor Vehicles Department, however, is not so enthused. It wants to apply brake on this trend, making the hiring of high-end private vehicles for weddings ‘illegal’.

"As per our rules, vehicles which are registered as contract carriage can be rented out. But for most weddings, privately owned vehicles are hired especially to transport bridegrooms, that too after paying a hefty amount. The department has decided to start a drive against the practice to check illegal rental business as it incurs a huge revenue loss to the state exchequer," said Ernakulam Enforcement RTO K M Shaji.

According to event management groups, the charge for luxury vehicles starts from Rs 15,000 (for 12 hours). "Rolls Royce costs more than Rs 1 lakh for 12 hours and Range Rover close to Rs 75, 000. For BMW 5 Series, Mini Cooper and Jaguar, the amount comes to Rs 40,000. During a wedding season, it can be double that sum," said a Perinthalmanna-based firm's manager.

Websites to be monitored

The Motor Vehicles Department has also started monitoring the online websites and social media mainly used by the luxury vehicle owners and dealers to rent out the vehicles. "Most websites upload vehicles' pictures after hiding the number plate. We don't want to put the newly-wed couples in a difficult situation. But their families should show some responsibility while deciding to take a luxury car on rent," warned an officer.