Flood: CM to chair high-level meet in Alappuzha today

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high-level meeting to review the flood situation and relief operations in the district on Sunday. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary and department heads will attend the meeting to be held at the Government TD Medical College Golden Jubilee hall here at 10 am. Additional chief secretary Rajeev Sdanandan and State Mission Director

National Health Mission Keshvendra Kumar had visited relief camps in the Kuttanad taluk and reviewed the measures taken to prevent disease outbreaks on Saturday.

They later visited Pulinkunnu Taluk Hospital.The additional chief secretary directed the authorities to prepare a master plan for the construction of a new building for the Taluk Hospital. Sadanandan who attended a review meeting at the district medical office praised the works carried out by the Health Department in the flood-hit region.He also approved an action plan prepared by the Health Department to tackle outbreaks.